Students of BCM Arya conduct an awareness rally in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of BCM Arya conduct an awareness rally.
Students of BCM Arya conduct an awareness rally.(HT)
         

To sensitise general public about the importance of road safety, a public awareness rally on traffic management was organised by students of classes 9 and 10 of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, under the project ‘Artificial Intelligence- enabled traffic management’.

The rally was flagged off by school’s senior supervisor Anita Chaudhary.

The students along with their teachers covered the routes from BCM Arya to Krishna Mandir Market via Nehru Nagar holding banners and placards with slogans written on them.

During the rally, they distributed pamphlets to people and interacted with them. They told tell them how to create a pollution-free zone.

Besides this, they also got survey forms filled related to traffic control.

Er. Sushil Khachne, an information and communications technology (ICT) expert, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, held an interactive session with the Traffic Club students of the school. Principal Paramjit Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:41 IST

