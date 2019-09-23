Students of Shri Ram School voice their opinion.

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:33 IST

The Shri Ram Universal School, Sarabha Nagar, conducted a special assembly on the book The Wonderful Flight to the Mushroom Planet by Eleanor Cameron.

All the students of the school took part in the event and the parents were also invited. The students presented their views, opinions and science facts on the stage. The students talked about the belief in their dreams through PowerPoint presentations. They also presented dance performances and sang songs.

The school also added another feather in its cap by launching the school newsletter Shri Podcast. It was launched by vice-president Neethi Srikumar. She said Shri Podcast reflects the efforts to fulfil the school’s commitment of offering a learning environment.

Students who had been using the school app were awarded on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Shilpi Gill apprised the parents of the achievements of the school. She also thanked the parents for their support.

School director Gurpreet Singh Bansal and advisor Jaya Bansal were present at the occasion.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 16:32 IST