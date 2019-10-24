e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Students of St Joseph school, Chandigarh visit Chattbir Zoo

This annual practice makes children responsible and sensitive towards nature. They learnt about the lifestyle, diet, age and climate needs of these animals. They also enjoyed lion and deer safari.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times
St Joseph’s students visit Chattbir Zoo.
St Joseph’s students visit Chattbir Zoo.(HT)
         

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, visited Chattbir Zoo for an adoption campaign on Wednesday. Animals such as snake, peacock, comb duck, black swan, dove, duck , partridge and parrot budgerigar were adopted by the school.

This annual practice makes children responsible and sensitive towards nature. They learnt about the lifestyle, diet, age and climate needs of these animals. They also enjoyed lion and deer safari.

Meanwhile, the school’s U-19 girls’ chess team won the first position in UT inter-school chess tournament organised by the UT education department at Government Model High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh.

An inter-class debate competition for students of Class 5 was also organised in the school. Annie, Dhairaya and Adya stood first; Arnav, Riya andVanya Bansal stood second; and Arshnoor, Hitaishi and Niharika stood third.

Diwali celebrations were also held in the school. Students of Class 1 conducted a special assembly. Students were dressed as Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman.They presented a skit to spread the message of an eco-friendly Diwali. They also performed dance and recited poems.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:14 IST

tags
top news
Had I been given more time, Congress would have got majority: Hooda
Had I been given more time, Congress would have got majority: Hooda
LIVE| Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli
LIVE| Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Breaking down the verdict: What poll results mean for key players
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Live: “Haryana wants change and JJP will bring it’, says Dushyant Chautala
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Haryana seems to be headed for hung assembly. 3 possible scenarios
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News