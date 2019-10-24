Students of St Joseph school, Chandigarh visit Chattbir Zoo

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, visited Chattbir Zoo for an adoption campaign on Wednesday. Animals such as snake, peacock, comb duck, black swan, dove, duck , partridge and parrot budgerigar were adopted by the school.

This annual practice makes children responsible and sensitive towards nature. They learnt about the lifestyle, diet, age and climate needs of these animals. They also enjoyed lion and deer safari.

Meanwhile, the school’s U-19 girls’ chess team won the first position in UT inter-school chess tournament organised by the UT education department at Government Model High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh.

An inter-class debate competition for students of Class 5 was also organised in the school. Annie, Dhairaya and Adya stood first; Arnav, Riya andVanya Bansal stood second; and Arshnoor, Hitaishi and Niharika stood third.

Diwali celebrations were also held in the school. Students of Class 1 conducted a special assembly. Students were dressed as Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman.They presented a skit to spread the message of an eco-friendly Diwali. They also performed dance and recited poems.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:14 IST