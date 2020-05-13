e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Students, teachers clueless, as govt dilly dallies on opening Chandigarh schools

Students, teachers clueless, as govt dilly dallies on opening Chandigarh schools

As per the previous orders, schools were to begin on May 15

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 23:53 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Teachers of government schools in Chandigarh say they are flooded with calls from parents and students, but they too have not been intimated about when schools will be re-opened.
Teachers of government schools in Chandigarh say they are flooded with calls from parents and students, but they too have not been intimated about when schools will be re-opened.(HT file photo)
         

Even as summer holidays in Chandigarh government schools officially come to an end on Thursday, in the absence of intimation from the government, school authorities and students are clueless about whether schools are to re-open on May 15 or remain shut.

The UT education department had declared summer holidays in all schools from April 15 to May 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and private schools were advised to syncronise. Sources said the education department plans to keep schools shut, but is awaiting further instructions from the Government of India.

Director of school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said there no decision has been taken yet. “Whatever is decided, you will be informed,” he said.

“Senior officials will take a call in a day or so,” informed sources. UT education secretary also deliberated on the issue with district education officer (DEO), Alka Mehta and Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

Teachers, however, expressed anxiety over the delay. A teacher requesting anonymity said, “We are flooded with calls from parents and students, but we too have no idea. As per orders, schools were to begin May 15, and teachers and students have been asked to report to school.”

If students aren’t informed on time, one can expect chaos in government schools, the teacher said.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In