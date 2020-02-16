Sunny Deol raids mine in Pathankot; legal site, says mining officer

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:18 IST

Pathankot Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol ‘raided’ a mining site, the Rajan Beli quarry, in Bhoa assembly segment of his constituency on Saturday late night after locals complained about it to him. Deol did not inform the district mining department of his visit. Local BJP leaders claimed illegal mining was on when they reached the site.

When questioned on the action taken in the case, local mining officer Gagan said, “I am unaware ofexact location of the mine the MP visited. As far as I know, he raided the Gajju Jagir mine, which is an auctioned quarry, where legal mining is on under the supervision of the department.”

When informed that BJP leaders were claiming that they had raided the Rajan Beli quarry, the mining officer said, “These mines are adjacent to each other. I will visit the sites again to check on the matter.” Deol is scheduled to stay in his constituency till Monday.