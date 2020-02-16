e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Sunny Deol raids mine in Pathankot; legal site, says mining officer

Sunny Deol raids mine in Pathankot; legal site, says mining officer

chandigarh Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Pathankot Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol ‘raided’ a mining site, the Rajan Beli quarry, in Bhoa assembly segment of his constituency on Saturday late night after locals complained about it to him. Deol did not inform the district mining department of his visit. Local BJP leaders claimed illegal mining was on when they reached the site.

When questioned on the action taken in the case, local mining officer Gagan said, “I am unaware ofexact location of the mine the MP visited. As far as I know, he raided the Gajju Jagir mine, which is an auctioned quarry, where legal mining is on under the supervision of the department.”

When informed that BJP leaders were claiming that they had raided the Rajan Beli quarry, the mining officer said, “These mines are adjacent to each other. I will visit the sites again to check on the matter.” Deol is scheduled to stay in his constituency till Monday.

tags
top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Seven killed, 12 injured as SUV falls off bridge in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal
Seven killed, 12 injured as SUV falls off bridge in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
AAP to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Standing firm’: PM Modi’s message from Varanasi amid anti-CAA protests
‘Standing firm’: PM Modi’s message from Varanasi amid anti-CAA protests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News