Supply crunch pushes veggie prices up again in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:32 IST

After a brief respite, vegetable prices in Chandigarh have shot up due to reduced supply from other cultivating regions. According to market committee officials, prices are likely to stay on the higher side for the next couple of weeks.

Onions, which were being sold for ₹30 per kg last week, are now being sold at ₹40 per kg.

“As farmers in Punjab have not planted a lot of vegetables this season, we have to depend on Himachal Pradesh, which is why prices fluctuate,” said Rashwinder Singh who works as an auction recorder for Chandigarh Market Committee. He added that onion prices had gone up in Maharashtra with Nasik onions coming in the city at the wholesale price of ₹28 per kg from ₹17-18 per kg in the last week.

The supply chain of vegetables coming from Himachal Pradesh has also been affected. The price of peas reduced to ₹10 and then went up by ₹40 in a span of two weeks. Officials said that prices of green chilies, tomatoes and potatoes may increase in the coming weeks as they are mostly coming from the hill state.

Meanwhile, residents complain vendors are charging higher rates than those fixed by the market committee. “Every day, we receive complaints from various RWAs of overcharging. Most vendors were marking up prices by at least ₹10,” said Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation chairman Hitesh Puri.