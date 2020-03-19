Suspected corona patient with travel history to UK dies in Phagwara

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:39 IST

An 82-old-man, who returned from the United Kingdom recently and was suspected to be a coronavirus patient, died during treatment on Thursday evening, an official said.

The deceased was a resident of Patel Nagar locality in the town and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Phagwara civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) SP Singh said the patient was admitted to a private hospital for high blood pressure a few days ago but was later quarantined at home. He died with fever on Thursday morning.

“His sample was sent to laboratory but it is yet not confirmed that he died from coronavirus. We have sealed the locality and the area residents have been examined from the virus,” he said.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Jasmit Kaur Bawa said it is not a confirmed case of coronavirus. “It will be verified on the basis of his sample report only,” she added.