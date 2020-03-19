e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Suspected corona patient with travel history to UK dies in Phagwara

Suspected corona patient with travel history to UK dies in Phagwara

The deceased was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An 82-old-man, who returned from the United Kingdom recently and was suspected to be a coronavirus patient, died during treatment on Thursday evening, an official said.

The deceased was a resident of Patel Nagar locality in the town and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Phagwara civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) SP Singh said the patient was admitted to a private hospital for high blood pressure a few days ago but was later quarantined at home. He died with fever on Thursday morning.

“His sample was sent to laboratory but it is yet not confirmed that he died from coronavirus. We have sealed the locality and the area residents have been examined from the virus,” he said.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Jasmit Kaur Bawa said it is not a confirmed case of coronavirus. “It will be verified on the basis of his sample report only,” she added.

top news
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news