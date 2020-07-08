e-paper
Chandigarh / Suspecting theft, man beats up female fruit vendor at Chandigarh's Sector 17 market, arrested

Suspecting theft, man beats up female fruit vendor at Chandigarh’s Sector 17 market, arrested

Dragged her by the hair and slapped her before onlookers rescued her.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old female fruit vendor was beaten up by a commission agent for allegedly stealing a packet of jamuns from his shop at the vegetable market set up at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 17 on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Rajesh, who also sells fruits and vegetables at the market, has been arrested.

Police said Rajesh accused the 40-year-old woman, resident of Bapu Dham Colony, of stealing a packet of jamuns from his shop. He dragged the woman by her hair and slapped her before other vendors rescued her.

Police officials from the ISBT chowki reached the spot and arrested the accused.

He was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. Police said the woman did not sustain any injury and was medically examined after her statement was recorded.

A video of the incident showed a large crowd at the market, not maintaining social distancing and several people without masks.

Police officials, however, said by the time they reached the spot, the crowd had dispersed, so no challan was issued.

