e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Former quickie VRV Singh retained as Chandigarh coach

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Former quickie VRV Singh retained as Chandigarh coach

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:57 IST
Shalini Gupta
Shalini Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV.
Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV.(HT PHOTO)
         

Just when India and Australia were in the middle of top-class test cricket on Friday, back in Chandigarh, 36-year-old former India fast bowler Vikram Rajvir Singh, aka VRV, was already chalking out plans for his state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy starting January 10.

For the second successive term, VRV, who has played five tests and two ODIs for India, has been appointed as head coach of the Chandigarh senior men’s team by the UT Cricket Association. His name was finalised by a three-member cricket advisory committee comprising former first-class cricketers Rakesh Jolly, Daniel Bannerjee and Sharanjit Singh.

Chandigarh play their matches in Chennai. Top registered U-19, U-23 and senior cricketers have been called for their fitness test to be held on Saturday at the Sector 16 stadium by UTCA.

top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In