Tarn Taran: 4 kg heroin seized in two separate cases, 3 held

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:08 IST

The police on Saturday seized over 4kg heroin in two separate cases from Taran Taran district.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered 3kg heroin buried at Jhugian Nur Mohammad village in Valtoha tehsil of the district and in another incident, 1.25 kg heroin was seized with the arrest of three peddlers from Gohalwar village in the district, police said on Saturday.

“On Saturday, we received a tip-off that some people have buried huge quantity of heroin at Indian side along the Pakistan border. A team, led by Inspector Baljit Singh of Narcotics Cell (Tarn Tarn) contacted officials of Border Security Force (BSF),” said Dhruv Dhaiya, senior superintendent of police (SSP Tarn Taran).

He added, “Police team along with BSF assistant commandment Himanshu during checking found 3kg heroin buried at Jhugian Nur Mohammad village. The heroin was smuggled from Pakistan and was buried in an agricultural land belonging to Resham Singh, resident of village Gajal of the district.”

A case has been registered against unidentified accused at Sadar Patti police station under Sections 21/29/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and hunt is on to identify accused, SSP said.

In the second case, three peddlers were held with 1.25 kg of heroin from Gohalwar village.

The accused have been identified as Akash Sandhu, resident of Rambagh area in Amritsar; Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, resident of Chattiwind area of Amritsar; Danish, resident of Rambagh area in Amritsar. Fourth accused, identified as Pinder alias Gattu, is absconding.

“A ploce party was patrolling near the village when it saw four accused standing next to two motorcycles and exchanging polythene bags. On seeing the cops, they tried to flee, however, one of the motorcycles slipped and police nabbed Akash and Sandeep. The police also arrested Danish and recovered 1.25kg heroin from his possession after a brief chase,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 21/29/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against four accused at Tarn Taran city police station.