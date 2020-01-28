Tarn Taran police seize ₹14 crore properties of three drug smugglers

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:20 IST

Tarn Taran Police have frozen properties of three drug smugglers, collectively valued at ₹14 crore. One of the accused, Satnam Singh was arrested with 9-kg heroin in October 2019.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya, said, “We have seized Satnam’s properties valued at ₹2.4 crore, including agriculture land and a house. Jagdev Singh, alias Jagga, was arrested with 250gm heroin in 2017. We have seized his property valued at around ₹10.6 crore; this includes agriculture land, two houses, a farm house, and a luxury car. Avtar Singh was arrested with 500gm heroin in 2018 and his property worth ₹1.5 crore has been frozen. This includes agriculture land and luxury cars.”

Jagdev and Avtar are from Sheron village; Satnam belongs to Marhana village. “We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drug smugglers. To date, we have seized property of 33 peddlers valued at ₹37 crore,” the SSP added.