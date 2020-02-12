Teachers not to be assigned postal work, says Punjab education minister

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:59 IST

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday directed that teachers not be assigned postal work, and clerks or non-teaching staff be given this work.

In a press communiqué, Singla said it had come to notice that despite the presence of clerks in many schools, postal work is being given to computer or other teachers.

“Earlier, school heads were instructed that all postal related work must be taken from clerks in schools. If a school does not have a clerk, this work can be entrusted to non-teaching staff, but teachers should not be given postal work at all,” he said, adding that teachers should only focus on the education of children and motivate themselves to achieve results under ‘Mission Cent Percent’.

The minister also issued instructions that mid-day meal data should be uploaded on mobile app on the same day as staff in some schools had been consistently delaying this. He claimed that the delay on the part of schools led to delays on the state’s part in uploading data on the portal of the Union ministry of human resource development.