Teachers’ strike: PU postpones December 18 exams

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:56 IST

Chandigarh Panjab University postponed the examinations that were scheduled on December 18 was postponed to December 26 due to the boycott called by the Punjab and Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU).

In a joint statement HS Kingra and Jagwant Singh, Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organizations (PFUCTO) president and general secretary respectively, said that the reason for the boycott is the long and unjustified delay in the implementation of the 7th UGC pay-scales, and that Punjab is one of the only states in the country yet to implement these pay-scales.

The University has postponed all the examinations that were scheduled on December 18 except MBA (executive) and BE.

University and college teachers across the state and Chandigarh had called to boycott exam duty on December 18.

Teachers of Panjab University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, and Punjabi University, Patiala, will boycott the exams on the day.

Also, 60 government and 160 non-government colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh will boycott the exam invigilations duties on that day.

They added that aided colleges of Punjab were yet to receive salary grants after July 2018. Punjabi University was also facing serious difficulties in payment of salary to its staff. The quality of education in govt colleges were as there were more than 1,400 vacancies.