Tendering process to develop Jallianwala Bagh initiated: Shwait Malik

The tendering process to develop Jallianwala Bagh has been initiated and bids will be opened on April 10, Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik said.

He said ₹19 crore will be spent in the first phase to mark the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13 in 1919.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik, who is also a trustee of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, said focus would be to upgrade basic amenities in the bagh in the first phase, besides introducing modern techniques to disseminate the its historical importance.

Malik said the land adjoining the bagh will be acquired in the second phase for its expansion. “A galiara will be constructed around the Jallianwala Bagh on the lines of the Golden Temple,” he said.

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the centenary commemoration on April 13 and will release a coin dedicated to those killed in the massacre, he said.

Replying to a query, Malik said once the final list of persons killed in the massacre is prepared, he will send a proposal to the Union government seeking martyr status for them.

Meanwhile, preparations for observing the massacre centenary started on Tuesday, which were reviewed by Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon and officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

