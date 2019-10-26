Tenders floated for canal-based drinking water project in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:49 IST

In order to solve the problem of paucity of drinking water in Patiala, chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur have gifted a canal-based water supply project to the Patialvis on the occasion of Diwali. Tenders have been floated for the ₹650-crore project.

As many as five lakh people in Patiala will be provided with round-the-clock drinking water supply. In the first phase of the project, the water supply and sanitation board have issued tenders worth ₹323 crore.

In this phase, a water treatment plant, underground and overhead water tanks, pipelines and other structures will be constructed.

In the second phase, rest of the work will be completed. After allotment of tenders, the water supplies department has already started work and will complete it within the stipulated time period, said officials.

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mahindra said that people of Patiala are thankful to the chief minister for this project. He added that now, residents in the Royal City will get 24x7 water supply.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has also thanked the CM and MP Parneet Kaur. He said that during the 10-year tenure of SAD-BJP government, Patiala was given a “stepchild-like treatment” and all developmental works were brought to a screeching halt.

