‘The Making of Hero’ bags award at Tata Lit Fest

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:45 IST

The book, “The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India”, authored by Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, has won the Business Book of the Year 2020 award at the prestigious Tata Literature Live! Festival.

The festival, popularly knows as the Tata Lit Fest, was held virtually over six days starting November 16 and had more than 10-lakh attendants. The festival culminated with the awards evening on November 22.

Published by HarperCollins, “The Making of Hero”, was pitted against strong contenders including works by Arvind Panagariya and Jaspreet Bindra.

After reaching the short list, it edged out Sudhir Sitapati’s “The Brand Factory” and BS Ajaikumar’s “Excellence Has No Borders” to emerge victorious.

“I wrote this book to celebrate the life and times of my father and uncles in a ravaged India, a struggling India and emerging India. They are the true heroes of this story. I hope readers see this as a timeless story of aspiration and power of the human spirit and derive some lessons from it. Stories of grit must be told to as many people in as many ways as possible. I am delighted that a Hindi edition will also be published early next year,” said Munjal said.

The book narrates the inspirational story of four partition-displaced brothers -- Dayanand Munjal, Satyanand Munjal, Brijmohan Lall Munjal and OP Munjal – who went on to lay the foundation of one of most prestigious “Make in India” stories.

How the Munjal brothers laid the foundation of Hero Cycles in 1956 in a partition-ravaged Punjab, and scripted a success story, is the crux of this book. It also narrates how the enterprise created strong social value and transformed transportation in India.