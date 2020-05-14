THREAT CHARGE- Channi, Tript Bajwa lock horns, accuse each other of lying

chandigarh

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:00 IST

Punjab cabinet ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa locked horns on Thursday over the latter’s threat to him after the showdown with chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

Channi accused his cabinet colleague of lying about the threat he issued whereas Bajwa continued to deny that any such incident took place. Both ministers said they have left it to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar to decide the matter even as some Dalit legislators of the party rallied in Channi’s support.

The spat between the two ministers, which has exposed the sharp divide in the state council of ministers, is yet another twist in the raging controversy over the state’s excise policy in the Punjab government.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the situation was unfortunate. “Coming after the incident involving the chief secretary, this was totally avoidable. I first had a word with Channi and then phoned Bajwa who I have asked to brief me. Whatever misunderstanding has happened between the two ministers, the party will resolve it,” he said.

Bhoa legislator Joginder Pal was the first to talk about the alleged threat on Wednesday, stating that Bajwa threatened Channi with reopening of some old cases if he did not bury the hatchet with the chief secretary. Coming out in the open, Channi, while confirming the MLA’s claim, accused the rural development minister of threatening him with registration of a case.

“He talked about registration of case. I told him you get the case registered first because I am not going buckle down under any pressure,” Channi told a television channel, accusing his ministerial colleague of lying.

Channi, a Dalit leader, said he had received support from (AAP state unit president) Bhagwant Mann, some Akalis and a number of MLAs and other leaders of Congress who phoned him to express their support. The technical education minister said he spoke to the chief minister and the state Congress president and told them about the threat. “I have left it to them to decide what to do about it,” he said.

Bajwa, on the other hand, flatly denied the charge, stating he had not threatened Channi. “I was with (finance minister) Manpreet Badal and Channi on the standoff with the chief secretary. I am still standing with them. The whole is being blown out of proportions. The chief minister and Jakhar can call us both and find out the truth,” the rural development minister said.

He said the Bhoa MLA’s statement was part of local politics of their region. The two episodes where charges are being levelled and pressure tactics used by the Congress ministers and leaders on social media and television have left the party leadership red-faced besides giving ammunition to the opposition parties against the state government.