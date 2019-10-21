Three booked for snatching truck, mobile,₹4,500 after abducting driver

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:06 IST

A 32-year-old truck driver was kidnapped with his truck from Ludhiana and was later thrown out it on Jandiala Guru –Tarn Taran road.

The Moti Nagar police have booked three unidentified persons for snatching a truck, a mobile phone and ₹4,500 from the truck driver.

The truck driver, Sonu of Haryana had approached Badala police post of Jandiala Guru police station and lodged a complaint at Moti Nagar police station of the city. The case was registered on Sunday after initial inquiry.

In the complaint, Sonu said that the incident had occurred on October 7 when he was driving the truck from Transport Nagar to Ambala. He added that he was delivering onions at the sabzi mandi and returning to Ambala with an empty truck.

“Three persons stopped me on the way and asked me to drop them on National Highway as their car was parked there. I misunderstood them as some truck drivers and gave them a lift. After driving for around 4km on the Ambala- Delhi road, the three of them told me to stop driving the truck and asked me to shift to the back seat. Two of the accused held me and one of them started driving the truck,” he said.

He added that the accused took a U-turn and started driving towards Amritsar. “On the intervening night of October 7 and 8, they threw me out of the truck and drove away with it. They also took away my purse which contained my ATM card, ₹4,500 and other documents including my licence,” he said.

Sonu added that he took the help of some commuters and alerted the owner of the truck about the incident.

The investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector(ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the accused have not been identified so far.

“We are coordinating with the Amritsar and Jandiala Guru police to trace the accused,” he said.

He added that according to the information from the complainant, one of the accused who was driving the truck is in his early 40s while the other two were seemingly in their early 30s.

The complaintant said the accused were clean shaven.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 23:05 IST