Three held with stolen weapons, cash in Jalandhar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:14 IST

Three people were arrested with a 12-bore double barrel rifle, 50 cartridges, a Swift car and Rs 19,851 in Adampur on Saturday.

The accused are Pardeep Kumar of Fatehpur, Gursewak of Fatehgarh Sahib and Jagvir Singh alias Atul of Amritsar.

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said the weapons were stolen from ‘gaddi nashin’ Tarsem Singh, a disciple of Sant Santokh Singh, who is the caretaker of Nirmal Kutia, on the Main Road, Adampur.

On June 6, the three accused paid obeisance at Adampur, while two of them returned three days later, one of the accused remained there and served tea to the caretaker and his followers.

On June 10, Tarsem Singh was found unconscious with his hands and legs to a wooden bed.

It was found that his licensed 12-bore double barrel rifle, 50 cartridges, Rs 45,000 and a car had been stolen, said the SSP.

The accused were captured on CCTV and were caught in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 482 (using a false property mark), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forgery as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The SSP said Atul, along with other accused persons, had kidnapped a person on September 20, 2019 from Anandpur Sahib and murdered him between Pojewal and Garhshankar.