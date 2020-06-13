e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three held with stolen weapons, cash in Jalandhar

Three held with stolen weapons, cash in Jalandhar

12-bore rifle, 50 cartridges, Swift car, Rs 19,851 stolen from Adampur’s Nirmal Kutia recovered

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Three people were arrested with a 12-bore double barrel rifle, 50 cartridges, a Swift car and Rs 19,851 in Adampur on Saturday.

The accused are Pardeep Kumar of Fatehpur, Gursewak of Fatehgarh Sahib and Jagvir Singh alias Atul of Amritsar.

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said the weapons were stolen from ‘gaddi nashin’ Tarsem Singh, a disciple of Sant Santokh Singh, who is the caretaker of Nirmal Kutia, on the Main Road, Adampur.

On June 6, the three accused paid obeisance at Adampur, while two of them returned three days later, one of the accused remained there and served tea to the caretaker and his followers.

On June 10, Tarsem Singh was found unconscious with his hands and legs to a wooden bed.

It was found that his licensed 12-bore double barrel rifle, 50 cartridges, Rs 45,000 and a car had been stolen, said the SSP.

The accused were captured on CCTV and were caught in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 482 (using a false property mark), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forgery as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The SSP said Atul, along with other accused persons, had kidnapped a person on September 20, 2019 from Anandpur Sahib and murdered him between Pojewal and Garhshankar.

top news
PM Modi meets ministers, officials to review Covid-19 situation in country
PM Modi meets ministers, officials to review Covid-19 situation in country
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Loss of smell, taste are now key symptoms to identify Covid-19 patients
Loss of smell, taste are now key symptoms to identify Covid-19 patients
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
‘Ganguly wanted me for the 2002 England tour but I said no’
‘Ganguly wanted me for the 2002 England tour but I said no’
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In