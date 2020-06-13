e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

Three killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district

One of them died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Three people were killed in a road mishap in Himachal’s Mandi district on Friday night.

The victims are Bhupinder Sharma, 24, Lovedeep, 18, of Mandi and Nidhi Singh, 32, a resident of Mehva village in Kangra district.

The pick-up jeep they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Kamand, killing one person immediately.

The vehicle was spotted by some local residents who immediately informed the police. Police and ambulance reached the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the dead body.

The two others were rushed to the zonal hospital in Mandi where one of them succumbed to injuries while the other was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, but died on the way.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families after postmortem.

