Three more recover in Mohali, no new case in tricity for two days

chandigarh

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:11 IST

On a recovery spree, Mohali witnessed three more patients being discharged on Sunday, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to four, while no new case was recorded in the neighbouring cities of Chandigarh and Panchkula as well.

The total number of active cases in the tricity stands at 144.

The last positive case in Panchkula was recorded on May 15, in Chandigarh on May 13 and in Mohali on May 10.

In Mohali, a total of 98 people have been discharged out of the total 105. Three co-morbid patients had, unfortunately, died, but the recovery rate of Mohali is now 93%.

Dr Hamandeep Kaur Brar, nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district, said on Sunday three female patients were discharged from Rupnagar civil hospital where they had been working. Out of the three, two belong to Kharar and one is a native of Kurali.

Deputy commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan said the district was on a recovery spree.

“As a result of the painstaking efforts of the administration and the topnotch medical care provided by the health department, no new case has been reported in the district recently,” he said.

Regarding the status of the quarantined persons, the DC said as of now, the quarantine period of 3,328 people in the district was over, while 1,253 were currently serving it.

Exactly after two months of the outbreak, Chandigarh has reported 191 confirmed cases, out of which 51 have been treated, and three have died. Total active cases are 137.

THREE ACTIVE CASES IN PANCHKULA

In Panchkula, the number of active cases has come down to three out of total 25.

The active cases are those of a 44-year-old milk vendor of

Rajiv Colony near Sector 17 who tested positive on May 8, after a gap of 18 days with no positive case; a 63-year-old woman of Sector 10 and a 56-year-old man of Sector 21.

While the milk vendor is admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, the woman is admitted at a private hospital in Sector 21. The 56-year-old man, however, is home isolated as he tested negative in the second sample.

TWO PGI DOCTORS QUARANTINED

Two doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have been quarantined after they were exposed to two infected persons from other states who were admitted at the hospital for other ailments.

PGIMER’s official communique stated that a junior resident doctor who was treating a six-year-old from Ludhiana was quarantined after the child tested positive posthumously. The parents of the deceased child have also been quarantined.

Similarly, a senior resident who was treating a patient from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who later tested positive, has been quarantined as he did not follow all guidelines as per the prescribed policy, the official communique said. The patient’s father and another patient have also been quarantined.

The batch of 13 foreign returnees, who were stranded abroad and reached Chandigarh last week have all tested negative. The returnees, including a doctor and four students, the youngest being a 13-year-old, who came in a CTU bus from New Delhi last Tuesday.