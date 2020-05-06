e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three women killed in Batala mishap

Three women killed in Batala mishap

They were killed after a speeding truck overloaded with gravel, overturned on them

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three women residents of Naushera Majha Singh village were killed after a speeding truck overloaded with gravel, overturned on them near their village on the Batala-Gurdaspur national highway on Wednesday evening. Victims Paramjeet Kaur, 40, Satwant Kaur, 44, and Rajwant Kaur, 42, were returning from the local gurdwara, when the mishap happened.

It took local residents over two hours to extricate the bodies of the women from under the gravel. Police have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news