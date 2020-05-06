Three women killed in Batala mishap

chandigarh

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:27 IST

Three women residents of Naushera Majha Singh village were killed after a speeding truck overloaded with gravel, overturned on them near their village on the Batala-Gurdaspur national highway on Wednesday evening. Victims Paramjeet Kaur, 40, Satwant Kaur, 44, and Rajwant Kaur, 42, were returning from the local gurdwara, when the mishap happened.

It took local residents over two hours to extricate the bodies of the women from under the gravel. Police have registered a case and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.