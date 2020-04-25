Three-year-old killed in leopard attack in Himachal

chandigarh

A leopard attacked and carried off a three-year-old girl in Summa village, Ani, in Kullu on Friday.

The incident took place around 7.30pm when the girl was crossing the courtyard in her house.

Her parents tried to follow the leopard’s pugmarks but were unsuccessful. They also informed the forest department officials and the police.

The girls’ remains were from a forest patch, 200 metres from the victim’s house.

Luhri divisional forest officer (DFO) Chandra Bhushan Sharma a team of officials was immediately sent to the location and a cage has been setup to capture the feline.