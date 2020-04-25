e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three-year-old killed in leopard attack in Himachal

Three-year-old killed in leopard attack in Himachal

Girls remains found 200m away from house; cage installed to catch feline

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The girl was crossing the courtyard of her house when she was carried off by the predator.
The girl was crossing the courtyard of her house when she was carried off by the predator.(Representative Image/HT)
         

A leopard attacked and carried off a three-year-old girl in Summa village, Ani, in Kullu on Friday.

The incident took place around 7.30pm when the girl was crossing the courtyard in her house.

Her parents tried to follow the leopard’s pugmarks but were unsuccessful. They also informed the forest department officials and the police.

The girls’ remains were from a forest patch, 200 metres from the victim’s house.

Luhri divisional forest officer (DFO) Chandra Bhushan Sharma a team of officials was immediately sent to the location and a cage has been setup to capture the feline.

