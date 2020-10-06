e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Three youths hurt, two held in group clash at Chandigarh’s Khuda Lahora

Three youths hurt, two held in group clash at Chandigarh’s Khuda Lahora

The clash took place after a youth objected to some revellers throwing empty liquor bottles down from the first floor after a birthday party

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Attacked with sharp-edged weapons, three youths landed in hospital after they objected to some revellers throwing empty liquor bottles down from the first floor in Khuda Lahora in wee hours of Tuesday.

Kesh Kamal, who belongs to Fazilka, told police that one Sanju and his friends were celebrating a birthday on the first floor of the residential building on Monday night.

After the party, someone threw an empty bottle that crashed on to the ground floor area. When Kamal objected to it, the other group allegedly attacked him and his friends Pardeep and Harjinder after a heated argument.

Police got a call about the group clash around 1:15am. The injured were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Police have arrested Sanju and another youth, identified as Ravi, while search is on for the remaining ones.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station.

