Travel to 16 destinations in Punjab, Haryana via CTU buses from September 16

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:41 IST

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has shortlisted 16 destinations to resume inter-state bus services to Punjab and Haryana from September 16.

The destinations are Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Patiala, Una up to Mehatpur, Ludhiana, Dinanagar and Bathinda in Punjab; and Panipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Hansi and Delhi up to Kundli border in Haryana.

The tickets can be purchased online at http://ctuonline.chd.gov.in, via the mobile app, “CTU Musafir” or through the conductor.

The buses will be operated with 50% occupancy to adhere to the social distancing guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration.

Bus crew will have to ensure passengers wear mask during the journey and maintain social distancing. No passenger will be allowed to deboard without wearing a mask.

The decision to resume the inter-state bus services was taken in the September 4 war room review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore. It came following the central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines rolled out from September 1.

The services will restart after a hiatus of over five months. Though the buses were resumed for two days in June, they were discontinued after a sudden surge in cases. There are 153 CTU buses plying on the various interstate routes.

TRYCITYBUS APP GOES OFFLINE

After complaints regarding the recently launched CTU mobile app “trycityBUS”, the transport department has decided to take the app offline till the problems are rectified. It is expected to be available again by September 12.

The app, launched by Badnore on August 21, is part of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS). It provides access to the bus timings, fares and routes, besides locations of nearby bus stops. Through the app, passengers can also find out the exact location and arrival time of a bus. In the first phase, ITS has been introduced in 100 buses covering 14 routes. CTU plans to cover the entire fleet of 350 buses on 64 routes by the end of the year.