Two arrested with stolen gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:48 IST

Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore were recovered from two men arrested for their involvement in multiple incidents of burglaries in the city, UT police said on Friday.

The recovered items include one broken gold brick of 1kg, gold biscuits, gold and diamond jewellery items and cash worth Rs 6 lakh. The duo has been sent to two-day remand.

The accused have been identified as 29-year-old Shankar Thapa of Balongi village and 48-year-old Shyam Mandal of Bihar. The duo have a total of 12 cases registered against them in different police stations of Mohali and UT.

“The two wanted to live a lavish lifestyle and would recce the locked houses by wandering in residential areas during daytime. “Around five big bungalows were shortlisted by the duo and they would mark the houses by keeping newspapers between their grills. A special kit bag containing cutting instruments such as electronic cutter and four specially made iron axel rods which were used to cut/break locks by the accused have also been recovered,” said station house officer (SHO) of Sector 36, Ranjodh Singh, who led the operation to nab the duo.

The first case of burglary by the duo came to light on November 22 when a complaint was lodged at Sector 36 police station by one Madhu Sudan Sharma. In the complaint, she alleged that her sister and her family had gone to attend a wedding in Goa and after returning back, they found the jewellery and cash stolen from their house. After four-five days, another burglary incident was reported in Sector 38 in which a safe box containing gold and cash was stolen.

“The modus operandi in both the cases was similar and the accused were identified through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages,” SHO Ranjodh said.

The investigating officials also said that some of the cash stolen by the accused was further stolen from their accomodation while they were staying in Balongi. “Under the influence of liquor, some of the stolen money was used by them while Rs 11 lakh cash was stolen by someone else from their room,” Ranjodh said.

FOUR HELD WITH STOLEN CAR BATTERIES

Meanwhile, four people have been held and four stolen car batteries have been seized from them in Manimajra.

Based on a tip-off, a naka was laid near the mosque on Mansa Devi Road and the accused identified as Vicky and Ajay Bhatia, both from Surajpur, Panchkula; Puneet Kumar of Ravindra Enclave, Baltana; and Mohammad Slam of Darshani Bagh; were arrested and the stolen batteries were recovered from them. “All four are in the twenties and work part-time,” the police said.

The accused were booked under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were presented in the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.