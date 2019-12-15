Two Chandigarh cops spotted drinking in public, booked

chandigarh

Dec 15, 2019 01:07 IST

Two UT cops were booked after a video of them drinking publicly at the Sector 39 market came to the fore on Friday. The action comes a day after they were suspended by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale.

Identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder and head constable Ranjit, the duo was seen having drinks in their civies at the market area opposite the Sector 39 police lines.

In the video, the two cops are seen pouring liquor in two glasses kept on a table, and being advised by shopkeepers to stop. It also shows one of the cops telling a panicked street vendor not to worry and inform them if anyone bothers him.

“The policemen paid no head to the repeated requests of shopkeepers. A third person in the meantime made a video of the duo and circulated it on social media,” a police official, privy to the matter, said.

After the video was verified and the cops were identified, the SSP suspended them. Following this, a case under Section 68-1 (B) of the Punjab Police Act, 2007, was registered against them at the Sector 39 police station. They were arrested and later released on bail.