Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:34 IST

Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in Kapurthala and Amritsar on Monday.

A 50-year-old man from Bagria village succumbed to the disease in a civil hospital in Kapurthala on Monday.

Civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the victim had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar and had been shifted to civil hospital with influenza-like symptoms on May 16.

Bawa said the patient’s sample was taken on Sunday and his diagnosis was confirmed on Monday but he passed away a few hours later.

Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths. As many as 25 people have recovered from the virus.

PATHANKOT PATIENT HAD TESTED NEGATIVE TWICE

A 42-year-old Covid-19 patient from Pathankot breathed his last at Gurunanak Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

The patient, who had been suffering from tuberculosis and some other complications, had tested negative for the disease two consecutive times but later passed away after his health deteriorated, said Dr Shiv Charan, the head of the medicine department at the hospital.

The man was the last Covid-19 patient in the district as of the 29 positive cases in Pathankot, 27 have recovered while one woman who was the first to be infected had died on April 5.