e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar

Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar

Third Covid-19 death in Kapurthala, no more active cases in Pathankot

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 15:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Kapurthala
Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths, while Pathankot has reported 29 cases, including two deaths.
Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths, while Pathankot has reported 29 cases, including two deaths. (Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in Kapurthala and Amritsar on Monday.

A 50-year-old man from Bagria village succumbed to the disease in a civil hospital in Kapurthala on Monday.

Civil surgeon Jasmit Kaur Bawa said the victim had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar and had been shifted to civil hospital with influenza-like symptoms on May 16.

Bawa said the patient’s sample was taken on Sunday and his diagnosis was confirmed on Monday but he passed away a few hours later.

Kapurthala has reported 33 cases, including three deaths. As many as 25 people have recovered from the virus.

PATHANKOT PATIENT HAD TESTED NEGATIVE TWICE

A 42-year-old Covid-19 patient from Pathankot breathed his last at Gurunanak Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

The patient, who had been suffering from tuberculosis and some other complications, had tested negative for the disease two consecutive times but later passed away after his health deteriorated, said Dr Shiv Charan, the head of the medicine department at the hospital.

The man was the last Covid-19 patient in the district as of the 29 positive cases in Pathankot, 27 have recovered while one woman who was the first to be infected had died on April 5.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In