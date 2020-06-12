2-day symposium on Covid-19’s social perspective concludes at Ludhiana college

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:53 IST

A two-day online international symposium on “Covid-19: Social Perspective” organised by the Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Ghumar Mandi, concluded on Friday.

At least, 2,500 people, including teachers, doctors, economists, businessmen and eminent people, from the world of education from all across the country and abroad participated in the conference.

Noted economist Sucha Singh Gill, CRRID (labour and unemployment), Chandigarh, inaugurating the symposium, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far reaching implications. The disruption has changed patterned social practices and social order, along with the culturally embedded assumptions, including the way of life.”

Ramesh Vinayak, executive editor, The Hindustan Times, in his presidential remarks, shared his concern over the financial implications affecting the social life. The kind of life at the workplace and a system of work from home was never heard of before, he said emphasising the changes in social life.

Dilshad Dhaliwal, fellow of the Tata Research Institute, Toronto, was the expert for the day. While deliberating on health and hygiene, she gave detailed information about Covid-19 and associated superstition and facts.

She said following general healthy living advice such as eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, being physically active, getting enough sleep, and managing stress are the best recommendations for staying healthy during these difficult times.

Resource person Mandeep Kochhar, vice-principal, Bombay Teacher Training College, said, “This severe disruption has shaken the education system. The online teaching has turned up as a massive shock for both teachers’ productivity and also students’ social life and learning. Teachers need socio-emotional support to face the pressure being put to deliver learning at the time of crisis as well as support their students’ emotional needs.”

Dr Macario Gayeta from Philippines opined that the transition from physical classrooms to the digital learning has led to a significant impact in the behaviour of students and teachers. He mentioned that online education is not merely speaking in a microphone at one end and listening at the other.

Jaswinder Singh Brar, professor of economics from Punjabi University, Patiala, discussing the socio-economic impact of Covid-19, said that life would not be the same now and changes in income levels will change social security and social lifestyles altogether. He talked in length about the internal governance of the country and state public health systems.

SP Singh, president, GKEC, proposed the vote of thanks. He appreciated the resource persons for shedding light on a very valuable topic. He also acknowledged the efforts of GGNIMT in keeping the people constructively engaged during this difficult time.

Prof. Manjit Singh Chhabra , director, GGNIMT, emphasised on adopting online teaching methodology ,social distancing and work from home options to fight against this pandemic.