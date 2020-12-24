Two days after farm protesters block Haryana CM’s convoy, Ambala SP transferred

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:38 IST

Two days after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s convoy was blocked and attacked by farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws in Ambala, the superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kalia, was transferred to Panchkula.

A communication by state additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Rajeev Arora said that Kalia has been posted as SP, security, crime investigation department (CID), replacing Hamid Akhtar.

Akhtar will hold the charge of additional inspector general (AIG), welfare, along with that of the Ambala SP.

The CM’s convoy was blocked and attacked by protesting farmers near Agrasen Chowk in Ambala on Tuesday. Protesters under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed him black flags in protest against the three farm laws.

The situation was tense and SP Kalia was seen pushing protesters away himself to clear the convoy’s route, but in vain. The protesters threw flag sticks at the vehicles in the convoy.

Khattar was in Ambala to campaign for the BJP-JJP mayoral candidate Dr Vandana Sharma for the December 27 municipal corporation elections.

A case of murder bid and rioting was registered against 13 farmers on Tuesday night. Farm union leaders have dissociated themselves from those involved in the incident.