e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two drug addicts arrested for robbery, assault in Chandigarh

Two drug addicts arrested for robbery, assault in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two drug addicts were arrested for executing robbery and assaulting a senior citizen in Sector 56 here, police said on Friday. The accused, Honey and Vishal alias Chundi, both in their 20s and residents of the same locality, have been sent to judicial custody.

The police said Honey attacked a tailor, Mohd Ayub, 73, with scissors after he caught him trying to steal three mobile phones from his house in the wee hours of Friday. The victim has been hospitalised. Honey has been booked under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the IPC.

Vishal also used the similar method to commit a theft at the house of one Rizwan Ahmed, but was caught by locals. A case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 458 of the IPC was registered against him.

As per the police, the duo used to conduct a recce before stealing mobiles and wallets from houses. They then used to sell the stolen items at throwaway prices to buy drugs, the police said, adding that they were not related and used to operate independently.

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In