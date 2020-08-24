Two held for attempting to murder PCR cops in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:09 IST

Police arrested two men for attempting to murder two police control room (PCR) officers and trying to snatch their weapon in Basant Nagar on Sunday night. Two of their accomplices managed to escape the spot.

The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh alias Tinde of Lohara and Gurwinder Singh, both 23-years-old. Their accomplices, Satnam Singh alias Santa of Ishar Nagar and Hinda of Dhillon Nagar are yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh, who is deputed at PCR motorcycle number 31 in Daba area, said he and head constable Jagdeep Singh received an alert that some miscreants are pelting stones at house of a woman in Basant Nagar and hurling abuses.

He added that as they reached at the spot, the accused tried to escape but Inderpal and Gurwinder slipped on the road. When the cops tried to nab them, they attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The accused also tried to snatch their carbine, tore head constable Jagdeep Singh’s uniform and fled leaving their motorcycle on the road.

The ASI added that he immediately sounded Daba police station. A case has been registered against the accused at Daba police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the other accused and police are investigating to know their past criminal record.