Two held with illicit liquor in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:36 IST

Police arrested two men for allegedly possessing illicit liquor, on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Atul Kumar, 23, and Vijay, 35.

Police said 600 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from their Mahindra Bolero Maxi truck. “The duo was nabbed at a check post near City Emporium Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1,” police said.

The accused have been booked under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act at Industrial Area police station.