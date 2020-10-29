e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two JeM terrorists killed in gunfight at Budgam

Two JeM terrorists killed in gunfight at Budgam

The gunbattle lasted four hours; one of the ultras is believed to be a foreigner

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
Army jawans returning from encounter site at Machama area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Wednesday.
Army jawans returning from encounter site at Machama area of Budgam district in central Kashmir on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tipoff, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the J&K police launched a joint cordon-and-search operation at Machama in Chadoora area of Budgam district around 7pm, a police official said.

The operation turned into an encounter around after militants opened fire at security forces, he added.

Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said, “The terrorists were killed in the gunbattle which lasted nearly four hours.”

He said the militants neutralised were associated with the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). One of the ultras is believed to be a local while the other was a foreigner.

Terror hideout busted in Poonch

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the Kalaban forest area of Poonch district and recovered a haul of arms and ammunition from it on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Acting on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and 37 Rashtriya Rifles in Kalaban area of Mendhar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.Recoveries included an AK 56 rifle, three AK magazines, a binocular, a radio set, a 7.3 mm Pakistani pistol, a pistol magazine, one solar charger, 793 AK rounds and a pouch.

2 army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC

In a separate incident, two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said. The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine, triggering a blast,while patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector. They have been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.

(With agency inputs)

