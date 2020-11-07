e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two men held for stabbing Chandigarh financier, snatching gold chain

Two men held for stabbing Chandigarh financier, snatching gold chain

Identified as Mohit Thakur, 26, and Vijay Singh Rawat, 28, they are residents of Phase 11, Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two men have been arrested for snatching a financier’s gold chain after attacking him with a knife at his office in Sector 44 last week.

Identified as Mohit Thakur, 26, and Vijay Singh Rawat, 28, they are residents of Phase 11, Mohali. They were arrested on Friday, on a tip-off about a duo roaming in Sector 38 and trying to sell the stolen chain, which has been recovered.

Police said the accused had planned to rob financier Ravinder Bindra of money. A Sector-51 resident, he was at his office in Sector 44 when the duo reached there and attacked him with a knife around 8:45pm on October 31.

After a brief scuffle, they fled with his gold chain. Bindra sustained stab wounds on his hand and lower hip. Besides the blood-stained knife, police had also recovered a fake pistol from the spot. A case was registered at the police station in Sector 34.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In