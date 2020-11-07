Two men held for stabbing Chandigarh financier, snatching gold chain

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:53 IST

Two men have been arrested for snatching a financier’s gold chain after attacking him with a knife at his office in Sector 44 last week.

Identified as Mohit Thakur, 26, and Vijay Singh Rawat, 28, they are residents of Phase 11, Mohali. They were arrested on Friday, on a tip-off about a duo roaming in Sector 38 and trying to sell the stolen chain, which has been recovered.

Police said the accused had planned to rob financier Ravinder Bindra of money. A Sector-51 resident, he was at his office in Sector 44 when the duo reached there and attacked him with a knife around 8:45pm on October 31.

After a brief scuffle, they fled with his gold chain. Bindra sustained stab wounds on his hand and lower hip. Besides the blood-stained knife, police had also recovered a fake pistol from the spot. A case was registered at the police station in Sector 34.