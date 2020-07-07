e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two more held in Sonepat cops’ murder case

Two more held in Sonepat cops’ murder case

The accused were produced in a court in Gohana, which sent them in five-day police remand

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for their involvement in the murder of two policemen in Sonepat’s Butana village on June 29. The accused, Vikas Kumar of Bhiwani and Neeraj of Jind, were produced in a court in Gohana, which sent them in five-day police remand.

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said two men, who were accompanying four criminals, were arrested for their involvement in the murder of two cops near Butana checkpost.

“We had earlier arrested Sandeep Kumar and two women, while main accused Amit Kumar was shot dead in an encounter. These two were absconding since June 29. We will extract more information from the duo during their remand,” the SP added.

