Two more test positive in Sirmaur, Himachal’s tally reaches 69

chandigarh

Updated: May 14, 2020 11:12 IST

A woman and her minor daughter tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 69.

There are, now, 28 active cases in the district.

The newly diagnosed patients, a 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter of Paonta Sahib, returned from Delhi on April 4, said Sirmaur deputy commissioner Raj Krishan Pruthi.

They were asymptomatic and their sample was collected randomly.

He said since they had come from a red zone, their samples were sent for testing to the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, which came out positive.

The patients are being shifted to a Covid-19 treatment facility. Ward no 4, in Paonta Sahib, where they reside has been declared a containment zone.

709 PEOPLE ARRIVED IN THE DISTRICT

Pruthi said a total of 709 people have returned to Himachal from outside the state since April 26, out of which around 550 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Samples of those remaining are also being sent for testing.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt of coronavirus cases since May 4 with 29 people testing positive for Covid-19. One person has died due to the contagion. So far, the state has recorded a total of 69 cases including two fatalities.

Thirty-five people have recovered in the state. Una is the worst-hit district with 17 cases, followed by Kangra with 16 cases and Chamba with 12 cases.

Nine cases have been reported from Solan, six in Hamirpur, four in Sirmaur, three in Mandi, and two in Bilaspur.

Since the people stranded in other states have started returning, Kangra, the most populous district has reported 11 cases.

The state government has paced up the testing for Covid-19 in its four facilities. Around 800-1,000 samples are being tested daily against the earlier capacity of 300-450.