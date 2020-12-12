Two Rajasthan men held for duping 31-year-old of ₹2.13 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 21:58 IST

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two Rajasthan men for duping a city resident of Rs 2.13 lakh by luring him with “escort services” through a website.

The victim, who is aged 31 and is a resident of Sector 20, told the police that he was searching for jobs online, when he came across a website offering “escort services”, a euphemism for flesh trade. The complainant alleged that he made an online payment of Rs 2.13 lakh for the services, but was sent a fake hotel address.

On his complaint, the cyber crime cell tracked down two fraudsters, identified as Israil Mohammad of Karigaro Ka Mohalla, Tonk, Rajasthan, and Ashutosh Sharma of Sureli, Tonk, Rajasthan.

They were arrested and presented in court that sent them to two-day police remand. Police are investigating whether they duped more people through this modus operandi.