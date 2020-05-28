Two Ropar men held with 24kg poppy husk in Mohali

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:10 IST

Two men were held with 24kg poppy husk in Kharar.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, 35, and Harjinder Singh alias Mangal, 45, of Ropar.

Police recovered 24kg poppy husk and impounded the truck they were driving. The accused were arrested at a naka near Cambridge School, Gharuan.

They had brought the poppy husk from Rajasthan, police said.

The accused were produced before court and sent to four-day police remand. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act was registered in the Kharar (Sadar) police station.