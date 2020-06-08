e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two test positive in Solan; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 413

Two test positive in Solan; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 413

Both patients had travelled in the same train from Delhi to Himachal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representational Image/Reuters)
         

Two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Solan on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 413.

Solan chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that one of the patients, a 46-year-old resident of Nalagarh had returned from Howrah, West Bengal, while the second patient, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Haridwar , worked at a cement factory in Himachal.

Both patients had travelled in the same train from Delhi to Himachal and were put under institutional quarantine at Barotiwala.

185 ACTIVE CASES

There are now 185 active cases in the state. So far, Himachal has recorded 413 cases while five have succumbed to the disease. The state’s recovery rate is 53%.

The second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, a total of 373 people have tested positive for the virus.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state have been affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul & Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 123 cases followed by Kangra with 109 cases. A total of 42 cases have been reported in Una, 34 in Solan, 32 in Chamba, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

