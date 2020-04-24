e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Una DC urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Una DC urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar on Friday appealed Muslims to offer prayers during Ramzan while staying in their houses and not to gather at mosques keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to this pandemic and the lockdown, I request all the Muslims to offer prayers from their residences during this Ramzan,” he said, adding that there is a complete ban on organising gatherings at religious and public places.

He said the administration will ensure public safety and urged people to cooperate in order to help combat coronavirus.

DC said that some members of the Muslim community from other states were staying in the buffer quarantine centres in the district and special arrangements had been made for them keeping in view the holy month of Ramzan.

