Ludhiana gym owners heave sigh of relief after 4 months

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:51 IST

Gymnasium owners in the district heaved a sigh of relief after the ministry of home affairs allowed the establishments to reopen from August 5 after four months.

Many owners and staff members who were rendered unemployed during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 had to change their vocation to make ends meet. They are now waiting for the standard operating procedure (SOP) that is yet to be announced.

Gym owners are hopeful that they will at least be able to meet fixed charges such as rent and electricity, which owners had to pay though the business’ were closed.

A gym owner, Monu Bhardwaj, said, “There are over 800 gyms in Ludhiana and this decision has given them hope. The industry was struggling to make ends meet. Trainers were forced to do odd jobs in the interim and have welcomed the announced.”

‘CUSTOMERS MIGHT CHOOSE TO STAY AWAY’

A gym owner in Ramgarh village, Baljinder Singh, who had rejoined an auto parts company as a design engineer after six years, said, “This was a major relief for the industry, which was reeling under losses. Apart from running the gymnasium, I will continue to work as a design engineer as it is due to my job that I was able to earn a livelihood at this time of crises. Also, the future is uncertain as the number of cases are rising and customers may choose to stay away from gyms.”

Gym Ekta Welfare Association director Ramesh Bangar said, “Gym owners have started cleaning and sanitising the premises but we are concerned over the SOP. The government should not announce an SOP that will reduce footfall in the gyms otherwise owners will not even be able to meet fixed charges. We would, however, follow all regulations, including social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers.”

Aura Gym owner Navneet Singh said,”The future of the industry is bright due to increasing awareness among residents about their health. The government has agreed to our demand to open gyms and we will follow all guidelines.”