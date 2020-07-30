e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana gym owners heave sigh of relief after 4 months

Ludhiana gym owners heave sigh of relief after 4 months

Many owners and staff members who were rendered unemployed during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 had to change their vocation to make ends meet.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
A gymnasium being sanitised in Ludhiana on Thursday.
A gymnasium being sanitised in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Gymnasium owners in the district heaved a sigh of relief after the ministry of home affairs allowed the establishments to reopen from August 5 after four months.

Many owners and staff members who were rendered unemployed during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 had to change their vocation to make ends meet. They are now waiting for the standard operating procedure (SOP) that is yet to be announced.

Gym owners are hopeful that they will at least be able to meet fixed charges such as rent and electricity, which owners had to pay though the business’ were closed.

A gym owner, Monu Bhardwaj, said, “There are over 800 gyms in Ludhiana and this decision has given them hope. The industry was struggling to make ends meet. Trainers were forced to do odd jobs in the interim and have welcomed the announced.”

‘CUSTOMERS MIGHT CHOOSE TO STAY AWAY’

A gym owner in Ramgarh village, Baljinder Singh, who had rejoined an auto parts company as a design engineer after six years, said, “This was a major relief for the industry, which was reeling under losses. Apart from running the gymnasium, I will continue to work as a design engineer as it is due to my job that I was able to earn a livelihood at this time of crises. Also, the future is uncertain as the number of cases are rising and customers may choose to stay away from gyms.”

Gym Ekta Welfare Association director Ramesh Bangar said, “Gym owners have started cleaning and sanitising the premises but we are concerned over the SOP. The government should not announce an SOP that will reduce footfall in the gyms otherwise owners will not even be able to meet fixed charges. We would, however, follow all regulations, including social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers.”

Aura Gym owner Navneet Singh said,”The future of the industry is bright due to increasing awareness among residents about their health. The government has agreed to our demand to open gyms and we will follow all guidelines.”

top news
Erdogan’s Turkey doesn’t stop at Kashmir barbs, funds radicalisation too: Official
Erdogan’s Turkey doesn’t stop at Kashmir barbs, funds radicalisation too: Official
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
LIVE: Suspension of flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till August 15
LIVE: Suspension of flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till August 15
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
Australia opposes unilateral actions to change status quo along LAC
Australia opposes unilateral actions to change status quo along LAC
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
India’s Reliance reports higher profit on one-time gain from BP deal
India’s Reliance reports higher profit on one-time gain from BP deal
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In