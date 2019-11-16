e-paper
UP man held with 1.5kg opium in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
DSP City-1 Yogesh Sharma showing the recovered drug during a press conference in Patiala on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The district police have arrested a Uttar Pradesh man with 1.5kg opium from near Chhoti Nadi here on Saturday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Imran Khan, 30, of UP.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City-1, Yogesh Kumar, said that a team of Kotwali police was on patrol duty when they nabbed the accused based on suspicion. During search, the cops recovered 1.5kg opium from his possession.

“We are suspecting that the man was regularly visiting the city and smuggling drugs. We will produce him in court on Sunday and try to find out about his local links,” the DSP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kotwali police station.

