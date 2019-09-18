Upload attendance before January or face ire, CBSE directs Chandigarh schools

chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to all the schools affiliated to the board, warning them of serious consequences if the attendance norms are not followed strictly.

Taking a strict stand, the CBSE has instructed the schools to upload the attendance of the students before January 2020.

The circular issued by the board reads, “Attendance will be calculated as on January 1 of the academic session (while the) shortage of attendance cases received in the concerned regional office up to January 7 of the academic session of Class 10 or 12 will only be considered by the board.” It gives an ultimatum as, “No case will be accepted after January 7 of the academic session of Class 10 or 12.”

BOARD GUIDELINES SAY

The board has said that schools are not submitting documents and certificates of the competent authority while seeking exemptions in attendance and highlighted that “as per the analysis of the result of 2019, the students whose attendance had been condoned have performed poorly in the examinations.”

To ensure the attendance of students in the classes, CBSE has prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dealing with students having attendance less than the prescribed percentage, for the information and compliance by schools, students and parents.

CBSE officials have said in the past that they have noticed laxity in following Rules 13 and 14 of the examination by-laws. Rule 13 of the examination by-laws of the board specifies the attendance requirements for a student to be eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations of the CBSE while Rule 14 states the percentage of attendance up to which it can be considered for condonation and the grounds for its consideration.

CITY SCHOOLS FLOUTING NORMS

Consider the case of Government Senior Secondary School, Khuda Lahora, where out of 209 students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE board exam in March 2019, 184 students were given admit cards despite the fact their attendance was below 75%.

Out of these 209 students, 111 students failed the examination while 52 students had to re-appear. With a pass percentage of 22%, this school is a classic example of how the phenomenon of absenteeism is ruining the academic performance of schools.

The Right to Information data accessed by Hindustan Times reveals that as many as 659 students out of 16 peripheral government schools in Chandigarh were given admit cards to appear in CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination despite low attendance.

The CBSE guidelines on ‘regular’ students clearly states that no student from a school affiliated to the board shall be eligible to take the examination unless (s)he has completed 75% of attendance counted from the opening of Class 10/12 to the first of the month preceding the month in which the examination commences in the subjects of internal assessment.

BL Sharma, education secretary, while admitting that absenteeism is a major issue, said that UT will strictly enforce the CBSE circular regarding attendance in the city schools.

THUS OBSERVED THE BOARD

1. Students, parents and schools are not following Rule 13 and Rule 14 of the examination by-laws strictly

2. They are not submitting desired documents and certificates of the competent authority while seeking exemptions in attendance

3. Schedule for submission of documents and certificates is not being adhered to

4. Schools are not sending all the cases of shortage of attendance to the CBSE

5. Students are not attending the school regularly

6. As per analysis of the result of 2019, the students whose attendance had been condoned have performed poorly in the examinations

