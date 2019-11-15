UT constitutes standing committees of the administrator’s advisory council

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:40 IST

Several crucial but long-pending issues such as the parking policy, that were awaiting approval of UT administrator’s advisory council can now be expected to get finalised with the UT administration constituting the standing committees of the advisory council. These matters were slated to be brought before the subject specific sub-groups of the council.

The 10 committees are headed by a chairperson, and four to five members. The committees were formed on education, transport, urban infrastructure and planning, environment, health, law and order, sports, traffic management and social. The standing committees make an in-depth study of issues related to the subjects and make recommendations to the advisory council.

The administration had reconstituted the council three month ago on August 5. The council advises Chandigarh administration on developmental issues and policy matters affecting the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The administrator is the chairman of the council.

Sub-groups and members

The panel on transportation is headed by MP Kirron Kher. Its members include DS Dhesi as the immediate ex-chief secretary Haryana, architect SD Sharma, Dr Sameer Goel and president Chandigarh transport association.

Urban infrastructure and planning sub group is to be chaired by Rajendra K Saboo (chairman KDDL), and its members include Pankaj Khanna, leader of the largest opposition party in MC, immediate ex-mayor, chairman hotel and restaurant association, president Chandigarh Club, and Raghuvir Lal Arora.

City mayor Rajesh Kalia heads the traffic management committee whose members are Radheshyam Garg, Satpal Gupta, Dinesh Dua, and president FICCI.

Sanjay Tandon, president of city BJP heads the committee on sports, which includes Abhinav Bindra as a member. President golf club, director NZCC Saubhagya Vardhan and Promila Chandermohan are also members.

The committee on education is headed by Lt Gen (retd) KJ Singh. Its members include PU vice chancellor, Maj Gen (retd) MS Kandal, Vivek Atray and president of Jama Masjid Ajmal Khan.

The committee on environment is headed by ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh, representative of PHDCCI, representative of SGPC, Yudhvir Singh Kaura and Hardip Singh as the president of SAD are its members.

Ex-MP Harmohan Dhawan heads the panel on health. Its members are Pradeep Chabbra as city president of Congress, Ajay Dutta, Vineet Joshi, Jyotsna Wig and Director PGIMER Dr Jagat Ram.

The committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Heritage protection is headed by Dr BN Goswami. President of beopar mandal, Manmohan Lal Sarin, Archit Wattas and chairman Indian Institute of Architecture.

Panel on law and order is headed by Sarvesh Kaushal as immediate ex chief secretary Punjab, president of FOSWAC, chairman Crawfed, VK Kapoor, and president CII northern chapter.

Ex-MP Satya Pal Jain heads the social welfare sub-group. Maj Gen (retd) Rajendra Nath, Satyender Singh, chairperson Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Child Welfare Committee and president of Rotary Club are its members.