Chandigarh administration extends curfew till April 14

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 01:47 IST

The UT administration has extended the curfew imposed in the city till April 14.

After imposing the curfew on March 24 to prevent transmission of Covid-19, the administration had relaxed it between 10am and 6pm on March 28, only to curtail the relaxation to between 11am and 3pm on March 30. Only shops of groceries, medicines and vegetables are allowed to remain open during these hours.

“UT will follow central government directions on the issue and conform with the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. The curfew will continue during the entirety of the lockdown period,” UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said on Tuesday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a nationwide lockdown on March 24, most states and union territories opted for a lockdown, keeping shops selling essential articles open. But, in Chandigarh and Punjab a curfew was imposed, and all establishments were shut down. This invited a flurry of complaints about non-availability, poor quality and high prices of essential products, such as vegetables, fruits and medicines. The problem was much worse in Chandigarh’s periphery and villages, where only few chemist shops were open.

While in most sectors, administration has successfully implemented the curfew and enforced social distancing norms, in the peripheral areas and in colonies, the curfew norms continue to be violated unabatedly.

FULL WAGES FOR PVT SECTOR EMPLOYEES

The UT administration has issued an order to all employers — to consider private sector employees working from home as working. “All employees working in the private sector – casual, contractual or regular, who are forced stay at home during the lockdown, will be treated on duty and get full wages,” Parida said.

In an earlier order, UT had barred house owners from demanding rent from tenants for one month. Any property owner forcing tenants to vacate premises during the lockdown will be prosecuted.

EXPIRED DRIVING LICENCES EXTENDED

The UT administration has extended the validity of driving licences that expired on February 1 till June 30, 2020. “All driving licences and fitness permits of vehicles, which lapsed on February 1 and could not be renewed due to the lockdown, will be treated valid till June 30,” Parida said.

The decision was taken following an advisory in this regard by the Union ministry of road transport and highways. Driving licence tests at the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) already remain suspended since March 20.