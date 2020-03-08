UT traffic cop gets 4-yr jail for taking ₹1,500 bribe

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:56 IST

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday awarded four-year jail to a Chandigarh traffic police head constable in a graft case dating back to 2014. Head constable Dalbir Singh was convicted of taking ₹1,500 bribe from the president of a local auto-rickshaw operators’ union in lieu of not harassing and challaning three-wheeler drivers.

The cop was held guilty under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (1) (d) read with 13 (2) — which deal with criminal misconduct by a public servant — of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on March 5. While pronouncing the sentence, the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

It was on July 17, 2014, that a case was registered against Dalbir Singh on the complaint by Jora Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony and president of Kranti Auto-Rickshaw Union, Sector 22. According to the CBI, Dalbir was transferred to the Sector 29 traffic lines in 2012, and on July 16, 2014, he was deputed at the PGIMER roundabout to check traffic violations.

The same day, Jora Singh approached the CBI with a complaint that the head constable was demanding ₹3,000 for not challaning auto-rickshaw drivers of his union. Eventually, Jora struck a deal with Dalbir at ₹1,500, following which CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting the amount.

BLOT ON KHAKI

February 2020: A former sub-inspector awarded four-year RI for accepting ₹35,000 bribe in 2015

December 2019: An ASI gets four-year jail for taking ₹3,500 bribe in 2013

November 2019: A former SI sent to jail for four years jail in a 2012 graft case