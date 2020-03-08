e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / UT traffic cop gets 4-yr jail for taking ₹1,500 bribe

UT traffic cop gets 4-yr jail for taking ₹1,500 bribe

He was also fined ₹50,000 by the CBI court in the 2014 case

chandigarh Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday awarded four-year jail to a Chandigarh traffic police head constable in a graft case dating back to 2014. Head constable Dalbir Singh was convicted of taking ₹1,500 bribe from the president of a local auto-rickshaw operators’ union in lieu of not harassing and challaning three-wheeler drivers.

The cop was held guilty under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 13 (1) (d) read with 13 (2) — which deal with criminal misconduct by a public servant — of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on March 5. While pronouncing the sentence, the court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

It was on July 17, 2014, that a case was registered against Dalbir Singh on the complaint by Jora Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony and president of Kranti Auto-Rickshaw Union, Sector 22. According to the CBI, Dalbir was transferred to the Sector 29 traffic lines in 2012, and on July 16, 2014, he was deputed at the PGIMER roundabout to check traffic violations.

The same day, Jora Singh approached the CBI with a complaint that the head constable was demanding ₹3,000 for not challaning auto-rickshaw drivers of his union. Eventually, Jora struck a deal with Dalbir at ₹1,500, following which CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the cop red-handed while accepting the amount.

BLOT ON KHAKI

February 2020: A former sub-inspector awarded four-year RI for accepting ₹35,000 bribe in 2015

December 2019: An ASI gets four-year jail for taking ₹3,500 bribe in 2013

November 2019: A former SI sent to jail for four years jail in a 2012 graft case

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news