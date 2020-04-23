e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Valley varsity develops low-cost frugal ventilator to tackle Covid-19

Valley varsity develops low-cost frugal ventilator to tackle Covid-19

The prototype named ‘Ruhdaar’ is expected to be handed over to the medical experts in the SKIMS for evaluation purpose once the innovators are satisfied with its functioning in the laboratory.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:43 IST
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The prototype has three settings which include title volume, breath per minute, inspiration and expiration.
The prototype has three settings which include title volume, breath per minute, inspiration and expiration.(HT Photo)
         

Amid a presumed shortage of ventilators, the innovators at Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, have developed a prototype for a low-cost frugal ventilator.

The prototype named ‘Ruhdaar’ is expected to be handed over to the medical experts in the SKIMS for evaluation purpose once the innovators are satisfied with its functioning in the laboratory.

DIC coordinator Shahkar Ahmad Nehvi said, “We have been working on the project for the last three weeks and now we have successfully demonstrated the prototype of the ventilator in the laboratory. We will be soon handing it over to the medical experts for the evaluation purposes.”

The prototype has three settings which include title volume, breath per minute, inspiration and expiration, Nehvi said.

He said pressure monitoring is an important part and should be tracked continuously. “We have to keep a check on the pressure so that it does not exceed beyond the selected degrees and now we are also able to get its readings done,” said Nehvi who is also the faculty at the electronics and engineering department of the university.

“The idea originally came from three former students to tackle the shortage of ventilators,” he said.

Peerzada Shoaib, a faculty at the electronics and communication department of the university, who was also part of the project, said it was developed from the locally available components in the laboratory. “We have used study printers, laser cutters, motor, Atmel microcontrollers, and a pressure metre,” he said.

“The ventilator will be priced at ₹15,000 only while those installed in the valley hospitals cost more than ₹70, 000,” he said.

Kashmir with a population of around 8 million has merely 95 ventilators in different valley hospitals, with many of them lying defunct.

Earlier this month, the DIC had developed a multi-channel splitter for ventilators at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura so that multiple patients with different lung capacities can avail the lifesaving support, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

The university’s vice-chancellor Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi said, “It is a proud moment that the team has achieved such task in a short span of time. Now, it depends on the medical experts to take a call.”

top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news