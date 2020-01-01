e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / VB attached properties of offenders worth ₹101cr in 2019

VB attached properties of offenders worth ₹101cr in 2019

In 2019, the bureau nabbed 63 personnel from the Punjab Police

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) attached properties of offenders worth ₹101 crore in 2019, its chief director-cum-ADGP BK Uppal said on Wednesday. “During this period, the vigilance attached the ill-gotten properties of the accused in four different cases. The vigilance nabbed 147 officials of different departments and 18 private persons, while accepting bribes in 129 trap cases,” Uppal said, adding that 13 gazetted officers and 134 non-gazetted officials were also nabbed in 2019.

He added that in order to check corruption in engineering and development projects, the vigilance had launched a ‘Social Audit Scheme’ to reveal detailed information about projects to the public.

In 2019, the bureau nabbed 63 personnel from the Punjab Police; 28 from the revenue department; 13 from power; three from panchayats and rural development; seven from the health department; six from the local bodies; three from the food and civil supply department; four from excise and taxation and five from the water supply and sanitation department red-handed, while demanding and accepting bribes.

tags
top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News