VB attached properties of offenders worth ₹101cr in 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:52 IST

Chandigarh Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) attached properties of offenders worth ₹101 crore in 2019, its chief director-cum-ADGP BK Uppal said on Wednesday. “During this period, the vigilance attached the ill-gotten properties of the accused in four different cases. The vigilance nabbed 147 officials of different departments and 18 private persons, while accepting bribes in 129 trap cases,” Uppal said, adding that 13 gazetted officers and 134 non-gazetted officials were also nabbed in 2019.

He added that in order to check corruption in engineering and development projects, the vigilance had launched a ‘Social Audit Scheme’ to reveal detailed information about projects to the public.

In 2019, the bureau nabbed 63 personnel from the Punjab Police; 28 from the revenue department; 13 from power; three from panchayats and rural development; seven from the health department; six from the local bodies; three from the food and civil supply department; four from excise and taxation and five from the water supply and sanitation department red-handed, while demanding and accepting bribes.