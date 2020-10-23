e-paper
Vehicle burnt outside house in Chandigarh's Sector 25

Vehicle burnt outside house in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A CCTV camera installed nearby caught a masked person throwing some liquid inside the car after breaking its window

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
By the time the fire was doused, the vehicle was burnt from inside.
By the time the fire was doused, the vehicle was burnt from inside.(HT PHOTO)
         

An identified miscreant burnt a car parked outside a house in Sector 25, the police said on Friday.

Vikas, the owner of the vehicle, told the police that on Thursday night they heard a loud blast outside and saw some people gathered around his car that was burning. By the time the fire was doused, the vehicle was burnt from inside.

Police said a CCTV camera installed nearby caught a masked person throwing some liquid inside the car after breaking the window. Earlier this month, two vehicles, a Skoda and a Verna, along with a motorcycle were damaged.

